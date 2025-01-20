Ducati Lenovo showcases new MotoGP bike for world champions Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez

HQ

Ducati, the motorcycle racing team behind two time MotoGP Champion Francesco Bagnaia (in 2022 and 2023) who recently signed six-times Champion Marc Márquez, has announced the new bike their two drivers will use in 2025. Ducati Lenovo Team announced it in a live event in Madonna di Campglio, with both riders showing off the new bike.

This is the fifth year for Bagnaia in the Ducati team (the seventh year he has used bike manufactured by Ducati). Meanwhile, Márquez put and end to an eleven-years collaboration with Honda at the end of 2023, when he moved to Gresini Racing, and has been moved up to the factory team for the 2025 season.

With both drivers being Champions multiple times, counting all categories (three in the case of Bagnaia, despite loosing it to Jorge Martín in 2024, and eight in the case of the Spaniard), Ducati Lenovo is poised as the favourite for next season of MotoGP, which starts on February 28.

"We want to win all the titles and to do that we have to work as a team. If I don't win, then I hope Pecco will. We have to have a good season and take as many points as possible", Márquez (31 years old) said.