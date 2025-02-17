Dubous vs Parker and Beterbiev vs Bivol highlight an unmissable night this Saturday for boxing fans

HQ

Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF heavyweight title holder next Saturday, February 22. The 27-year-old British boxer, with a 22-2 record (only two defeats, and 21 of those victories by KO) will step up in the ring for the first time since September 2024, and will take on Australian Joseph Parker (35-3), who held the WBO heavyweight title from 2016 to 2018, but only fought once in 2024, against Zhilei Zhang in March.

In the future, a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk could happen for Dubois (one of his only two defeats). If Parker wins, he will have the chance to take on the unbeaten, undisputed world heaviweight champion, who recently pushed Tyson Fury to retirement.

The match will take place in Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyash Season, with other boxing matches including Artur Beterbiev (40) vs Dmitry Bivol (34) for the undisputed light-heavyweight title. Last time they fought, Beterbiev, still unbeaten, defeated Bivol.

How to watch Dubois-Parker and Beterbiev-Bivol 2 live

Sky Sports calls it as potentially "the greatest card in boxing history". Of course, Sky Sports wants you to pay £19.95 / €24.95 for the event on Sky Sports Box Office.

Another way to watch it live will be on DAZN Pay-Per-View, at the same price, £19.95 or €24.95. It is expected that Dubois and Parker will take place between 9 and 10 PM GMT (UK time, one hour less in Central European Time) and Beterbiev and Bivol right after.