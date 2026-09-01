Duane "Keffe D" Davis found guilty of the murder of Tupac Shakur 30 years ago

HQ

Nearly 30 years after the rapper Tupac Shakur was shot ded, on September 13, 1996 in Harlem, the main suspect and the person widely believed to have been the mastermind of the shooting has been found guilty of murder. That person is Duane "Keffe D" Davis, uncle of Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, the person suspected of pulling the trigger (he is dead now).

It is believed that the feud between Tupac Shakur and the Andersons, from rival gangs, originated when Shakur and his entourage beat Davis in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Later that evening, four people driving a car passed next to Shakur's and fired at him, he died six days later.

Since then, all the other three passengers of the car from which Tupac was shot died, including Orlando Anderson, who died in another shooting in 1998. Only Duane "Keffe D" Davis, now 63, remains alive. He was arrested in 2023, and in multiple occassions he had implied his involvement in the plan to retaliate and his physical presence in the car.

In the trial that started on August 10, he has been declared guilty and his sentence will be heard on October 13; in Nevada, first-degree murder sentenced range from 20 years to life imprisonment; prosecutors did not sought the death penalty, according to The Guardian.