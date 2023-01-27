DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than a regular DualSense

HQ

It has previously been confirmed by Sony that the company's new premium controller DualSense Edge would have slightly poorer battery life than the normal DualSense. But now that the control is in people's hands, it's been revealed that not only is the battery life worse because of features, the battery inside is actually quite a bit smaller.

A teardown video shows how the DualSense Edge has a 1050 mAh battery, compared to the regular DualSense control's considerably more powerful 1,560 mAh. It should also be mentioned that the DualShock for the PlayStation 4 had a battery with a capacity of 1,000 mAh and got fierce criticism for the poor battery capacity, which led to frequent charging.

The new controller is probably a bit more energy efficient than DualShock, but at the same time also contains more features and TechRadar reports "roughly seven hours of play" before they were forced to charge the DualSense Edge.

What do you think of the relatively short battery life? Does it feel acceptable or should it be better given the controller's price tag of €239.99/ £209.99?