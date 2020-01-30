Cookies

Dual Universe

Dual Universe embarks on its third alpha stage journey

PvP combat was recently added to the ambitious Novaquark simulation project Dual Universe.

The phenomenally ambitious simulation project created by French studio Novaquark, Dual Universe, made some major strides recently by launching its third alpha stage, 'Alpha 3'. In it, players can now enjoy plenty of new features and content, the most substantial aspect being PvP combat.

While somewhat bareboned at this point in time, it's a feature that has been well-awaited and Novaquark promises new combat types, added features and balancing in future Alpha 3 updates.

As for right now, players can battle it out between constructs in "small skirmishes or large-scale warfare" scenarios, which isn't too shabby, we'd say.

Want to learn more about Dual Universe's third alpha stage? Check the video below or read more on the official site.

Dual Universe

Dual Universe

Dual Universe
PREVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

We sat down with Novaquark to talk about their upcoming space exploration MMORPG Dual Universe.



