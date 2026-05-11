Dua Lipa sues Samsung for using her likeness without permission

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Dua Lipa is waging war against technology giant Samsung, as the pop star has officially filed a $15 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly using her likeness and image for the packaging of its televisions without her permission.

As per BBC News, Lipa claims that Samsung used an image of her face without permission for TV models sold throughout the United States. The filing claims that the packaging was "designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa's hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung's products."

Samsung has not yet commented on the lawsuit, but the filing was issued to the US District Court for the Central District of California. It's claimed that the image used was one from the singer's Austin City Limits Festival performance from 2024, which Lipa owns the copyright for. It's also said that Lipa's legal team has routinely contacted Samsung to address this issue to no avail.