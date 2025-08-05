Dua Lipa granted Kosovan citizenship

HQ

The latest news on Kosovo. Despite being born and raised in the UK in London, Dua Lipa has very clear ties to both of the south-eastern European countries of Albania and Kosovo. The musician's parents come from the respective countries and she spent a portion of her teenage years living in the Kosovan capital of Pristina too.

Recently, a move was made by the Kosovan president Vjosa Osmani to grant Lipa citizenship to the country. This comes as the politician regards the singer as "one of the most important cultural and artistic personalities in the history of our country."

Speaking about being granted this honour, Lipa commented (as per The Guardian), where she expressed: "Feeling so grateful to have been awarded my Kosovan citizenship by our president Vjosa Osmani."

Lipa has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with several No. 1 singles and albums, and becoming a headline act at many concerts and festivals too.