DS unveils brand new No7 with a promised 740 kilometers of range

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DS Automobiles has unveiled (through Top Gear) its next-generation SUV, the DS No7. Headlining the lineup is a long-range electric version claiming up to 740 kilometers on a single charge, putting it among the longest-range EV's in its class.

At launch, buyers will get a choice of three fully electric "E-Tense" variants. The standout is the front-wheel-drive Long Range model, which pairs a 97.2kWh battery with a single motor producing around 242 horsepower (or more with a temporary boost mode). That's the version delivering the headline 740-kilometer range.

There's also a more powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant, using the same battery but trading some efficiency for performance. It offers up to 345 horsepower (370 with boost), a reduced range of about 680 kilometers, and a 0-100 time of around 5.4 seconds. At the entry level, DS will offer a cheaper front-wheel-drive EV with a smaller 73.7kWh battery, producing around 227 horsepower and delivering up to 500 kilometers of range.

With its combination of long range, premium design, and multiple powertrain options, the DS No7 is clearly targeting established rivals in the midsize luxury SUV space - this time with a stronger push toward fully electric driving.