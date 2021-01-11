Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
DS puzzle-platformer Monster Tale is coming to "modern platforms" in 2021

The exact release date has not yet been revealed.

We have just received word that Monster Tale, another title from the Nintendo DS catalogue, will be making the move to Nintendo Switch and other "modern platforms" in 2021. No exact release date has been revealed yet, however, and we still don't know whether this will include new features or be a straight up port.

A press release that we received from Majesco Entertainment states: "On the heels of the latest release of Double Dragon: Neon on Nintendo Switch, Majesco Entertainment is excited to announce that the long-loved Nintendo DS classic Monster Tale will be finding its way onto modern game platforms in 2021."

If you're unaware, Monster Tale is a colourful puzzle-platformer that launched on the Nintendo DS back in 2011. The game was only previously released in North America, so this will likely be the first time that it has been officially available outside of the region.

