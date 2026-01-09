DRX faces last-minute Valorant roster changes as Flashback decides to retire

HQ

The Valorant Champions Tour 2026 season will be commencing as soon for the Pacific region, as the Kickoff tournament in the area is planned to start on January 22. With this less than two weeks away, the Korean team DRX has been hit with a bit of a surprising situation, as one of its star players has decided to call it quits and retire from esports.

Specifically, we're talking about Cho "Flashback" Min-hyuk who has decided to retire and end his tenure with the team. The reason behind the retirement is not directly mentioned, as rather all we are told is that Flashback wants to "re-center his life away from competitive Valorant."

Looking at who is stepping up to fill the gap left on the roster, this responsibility is falling to Ahn "Hermes" Byeong-wook, who previously spent time competing on FearX's roster. Whether this change will work in favour of DRX is unclear as the team recently peaked by finishing third at Champions 2025.