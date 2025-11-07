Drumroll, please... New drum kit for rhythm games incoming

HQ

After the concept had been dead in the water for a decade, high-end plastic guitars suddenly began to be released again, even from major accessory manufacturers. Today, there are several great options to choose from, such as the PDP Riffmaster, The InfinaKore "Telecaster Edition" by Drakong, and the LP Black Tribal Encore/LP Blueberry Burst Pro.

So, for those who want to play Rock Band 4, there are plenty of options with great plastic guitars, but for those who want to challenge John Bonham, Neil Peart, or Peter Criss behind a drum kit, the choices are more limited. That's why we're happy to report that CKRD has now posted a teaser video revealing that they have a new plastic drum kit in the works.

The drums will be presented in early 2026 and released next year, giving you every opportunity to resume your Rock Band 4 career (if you own the game, that is; it was recently removed from digital sales, so if you missed your chance, you'll have to look for a used disc). The only thing missing now is a new game... because who would say no to Rock Band 5 or Guitar Hero IV?