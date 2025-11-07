Drownlight: a dark strategy game set in a flooded world

Fathomlight invites us out onto the open sea in their upcoming indie game Drownlight. A dark strategy game where we are thrown head first into a flooded world - illuminated by a single lighthouse around which humanity's last city is being built. The devs describe it as follows:

Drownlight is a city-building survival simulator set in a flooded world. Build and expand your city around a lighthouse, manage resources, and make moral decisions that shape the fate of the survivors. Secrets lurk in the raging waters, and if the lighthouse goes out, the city may be lost forever.

You take on the role of a leader responsible for expanding the city, keeping the lighthouse lit, and caring for the population - as well as those arriving from afar, hoping to make the city their new home. Fathomlight promises a mix of moral dilemmas, city-building, and survival. Thus far there's no clear release date but you can check the game out on Steam as well as wishlist it.

