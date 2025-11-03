Drones spotted over Belgian military base for third night in a row

HQ

For the third consecutive night, unidentified drones were seen flying over the Kleine-Brogel military base in Belgium, local media reported on Sunday evening. The repeated incursions have prompted growing concern among Belgian defense officials, as similar sightings were also reported at other military sites and near two airports over the weekend.

Personnel at the Kleine-Brogel base (one of Belgium's most sensitive military installations) spotted the drones on Sunday night, prompting the deployment of a helicopter to intercept them. However, the aircraft reportedly vanished before it arrived, flying north toward the Netherlands, according to national broadcaster VRT.

Investigation underway amid wider European drone concerns

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken confirmed on Sunday morning that an investigation had been launched, describing the incident as "a clear mission targeting Kleine Brogel." Drone activity was also detected on Friday and Saturday above the same base, located in Limburg province.

Additional drone sightings were reported over the Leopoldburg and Marche-en-Famenne military zones, as well as near Deurne and Ostend airports. The motive and origin of the incursions remain unknown.

Last month, 15 unidentified drones were also observed flying above the Elsenborn military base near Belgium's border with Germany, further raising questions about possible surveillance or foreign interference.

Across Europe, a wave of suspicious drone activity has intensified debate over the EU's plans for a "drone wall", a coordinated defense network intended to protect the bloc's eastern borders from incursions, particularly those believed to be linked to Russia.