Drones spotted flying over NATO nuclear plant

HQ

Three drones were spotted over the Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium late Sunday, the facility's operator Engie has confirmed. The also say the UAVs, detected around 10 p.m., had no impact on plant operations.

Engie later clarified that five drones were observed over Doel, not three, remaining in the air for about an hour. Belgium's National Crisis Center is monitoring the situation, even though no party has been blamed so far.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom announced it will join France and Germany in sending personnel and equipment to help Belgium counter drone incursions around sensitive facilities. For more info about that, you can check out the following link. Go!