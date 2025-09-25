Drones disrupting Danish airports may have been launched from ships... Here's a Russian warship under investigation

HQ

While Denmark has been on high alert over drone activity disrupting airports and military sites, a Russian warship has been quietly stationed just off the southern tip of Langeland, according to a report from Ekstra Bladet.

All attention swiftly turned to civilian oil tankers, integral to Putin's shadow fleet, which might serve as a launch point for drone operations. Of course, you can read about those three vessels under investigation though the following link.

But now, using a helicopter, the Danish outlet located the Aleksandr Shabalin, a Russian landing ship from the Baltic Fleet, lying idle near Danish waters for several days. The vessel had turned off its AIS tracking system, rendering it invisible to public ship databases.

The ship was observed approximately 12 kilometers east of Langeland and south of Lolland, within striking distance of Danish airspace but remaining just outside territorial waters, raising questions about its potential role during the drone disruptions.

The Aleksandr Shabalin is armed with rocket launchers, automatic cannons, anti-aircraft guns, and can carry up to 10 tanks and 340 soldiers. It has previously been deployed in Syria, transporting personnel and equipment between Russia and its military port in Tartus.

Jacob Kaarsbo, former chief analyst at the Danish Armed Forces Intelligence Service, suggests it could have served several purposes: as an observation post, a deterrent, or a diversion while civilian vessels suspected of supporting drone operations drew attention.

After the flyover, the warship was seen moving northeast, but with its AIS disabled, its current course remains unknown. The Danish Armed Forces are aware of its presence, though they have not confirmed whether the vessel played any role in the drone incidents.