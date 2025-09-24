Drones disrupting Copenhagen Airport may have been launched from ships... Here are the three vessels under investigation

HQ

Flights at Copenhagen Airport (CPH) were grounded for four hours on September 22 after drones entered restricted airspace. Now, Danish media suggest the devices may have been transported by ships and possibly launched from them.

This information was initially reported by the Danish media outlet TV2 on September 23, 2025. According to TV2, three ships are under scrutiny. Authorities have not confirmed any direct connection, but all vessels were operating in the region at the time of the incident.



ASTROL-1 , a sanctioned Russian cargo ship, slowed down east of Anholt island on September 21 and sailed in a zigzag pattern for 12 hours before passing through the Sound strait.

, a sanctioned Russian cargo ship, slowed down east of Anholt island on September 21 and sailed in a zigzag pattern for 12 hours before passing through the Sound strait.

PUSHPA , a Benin-flagged tanker sanctioned for carrying Russian oil, was 80 kilometers southeast of CPH when the drones appeared. It was later escorted by a German naval vessel for four hours.

, a Benin-flagged tanker sanctioned for carrying Russian oil, was 80 kilometers southeast of CPH when the drones appeared. It was later escorted by a German naval vessel for four hours.

OSLO CARRIER 3, a Norwegian cargo vessel, was detected seven kilometers north of the airport. The ship is not directly linked to Russia but has had Russian-speaking crew and business ties to Kaliningrad.



The theory has gained attention after Copenhagen Police confirmed they are aware of the ships and are currently looking into the matter, so this story is still developing. Meanwhile, if you want to learn more details, you can do so below or through the following link. Go!