Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
World War Z

Dronemasters and grenade launchers shake up World War Z

The latest free update to Saber Interactive's World War Z adds PS4 players to the crossplay pool.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The PlayStation 4 players can now play together with the survivors of World War Z on Xbox One and PC, we learned earlier this week. With the latest update, Saber Interactive extends the crossplay feature to the entire PvE area, so gamers no longer have a disadvantage on Sony's latest console system. However, the new Dronemaster update has even more in store as another class comes into play.

The drone master is now available as a new, playable class on all platforms. Saber Interactive describes the class as versatile because its drone can stun zombies if they get too close. The drone can be further customized to serve different purposes: it can either be used aggressively or adapt to the situation in order to help the team. Another addition is the mini grenade launcher "ACW-20" that you can put in your pocket (we recommend not doing so). The whole thing is rounded off with four new skins, that are free to season pass buyers and owners of the GOTY edition.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

World War ZScore

World War Z
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"World War Z is really fun to play, brings co-op zombie annihilation back to where the fans want it to be..."



Loading next content