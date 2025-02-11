Drone VR headsets delivered to Russian soldiers were rigged to detonate upon activation

HQ

A Russian news media recently reported an incident where drone VR headsets, originally intended as humanitarian aid for Russian soldiers, were rigged to explode when turned on (via Business Insider).

The pro-Russian Telegram channel Razved Dozor shared images purporting to show the VR headsets still in their boxes, along with footage of them being dismantled to reveal the hidden explosives inside.

These goggles, known as Skyzone Cobra X V4, were discovered to have been altered with explosives, making the situation a reminder of the risks involved in military supply chains, especially when relying on crowdfunding efforts.

The incident highlights the complex and dangerous reality of modern warfare, where even the most seemingly harmless equipment can turn into deadly tools of sabotage. No reports of casualties have surfaced. For now, it remains to be seen whether more instances of similar sabotage will emerge.

This is an ad: