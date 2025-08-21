Drone that hit Poland likely came from Belarus, says prosecutor

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A drone crashed overnight in Poland, damaging farmland and nearby homes. This rose tensions with Russia. Now, prosecutors state it likely crossed from Belarus, a country that has backed Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The defence minister called the incident a provocation linked to Russia, while Warsaw prepares a protest note to Moscow. "There is a very high probability... that the object probably came from Belarus," Lublin regional prosecutor told reporters.

Investigators have not confirmed the model, though early assessments suggest it resembled equipment used in the war in Ukraine. The Belarusian and Russian embassies have yet to comment, and Poland remain on alert as strikes continue just beyond its border.