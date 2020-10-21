English
Drone Swarm

Drone Swarm is now available on Steam

A launch trailer accompanied the occasion.

As Gamereactor reported back in August, Drone Swarm, a strategy adventure where players can control a swarm of 32,000 drones, has released today, on 20 October. You can buy the game now on Steam, where you can choose between the Standard Edition £17.99 (€19.99) and the Deluxe Edition £22.49 (€24.99).

The Standard Edition comprises of the base game, while the Deluxe Edition provides more in-game digital content such as the first issue of the official comic by 451 Media, two additional weapon upgrades for the mothership, and a 23-track soundtrack, exclusively composed for Drone Swarm.

Check out the new launch trailer above.

