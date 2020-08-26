Drone Swarm gets a release date via a new trailer

You're watching Advertisements

If you think the ability to control bee-like robot drones in space sounds cool, then we have some great news for you. Drone Swarm, a sci-fi strategy adventure from Astragon, will land on October 20, 2020 on Steam (and pre-orders are already open).

Here, you can command a swarm of 32,000 drones to help you search for a New Earth. As you can see from the 'Explanation Trailer' above, your drones can change into shields, weapons, and other things. There are upgrades available too, so you can overcome more powerful enemies that you encounter on your travels.

The demo version of Drone Swarm is now available on Steam.