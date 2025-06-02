Drone strikes hit Russian border regions overnight

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight, sparking fires in homes and disrupting a key highway linking major southern cities, according to local authorities.



You might be interested: Civilians killed in latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions.



While Russian air defense claims to have intercepted 162 incoming drones, falling debris still caused visible structural damage and temporarily halted traffic on the M-4 route. The attacks come as both sides prepare for talks, raising questions about timing and intent.