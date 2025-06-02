English
Drone strikes hit Russian border regions overnight

Residential damage and highway disruptions reported amid renewed cross-border escalation.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight, sparking fires in homes and disrupting a key highway linking major southern cities, according to local authorities.

While Russian air defense claims to have intercepted 162 incoming drones, falling debris still caused visible structural damage and temporarily halted traffic on the M-4 route. The attacks come as both sides prepare for talks, raising questions about timing and intent.

2014 07 14 Russia M4 Highway Many vehicles move along a wide road in southwestern Russia under a prominent blue sign directing drivers towards Moscow and Samara. Green foliage lines the road // Shutterstock

