Drone sightings over Northern Germany point to cargo ship that later docked in Russia

HQ

According to information obtained by Der Spiegel, the drones that flew over northern Germany just a few days ago (approaching critical infrastructure) were likely operated from a cargo ship navigating the Baltic Sea.

German intelligence believes the vessel, roughly 100 meters long, was technically equipped to launch and recover large drones. Investigators suspect the ship was part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and sailed under the flag of an unspecified Caribbean country.

The events have renewed concerns in Berlin about the growing sophistication of drone operations in European airspace. It follows another recent episode that forced Munich Airport to temporarily suspend flights after drones were detected nearby.

Ship part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" // Shutterstock

Germany's interior minister has proposed legal reforms to strengthen coordination between the armed forces and police. Currently, the military can only shoot down a drone if it flies directly over its own installations, while broader airspace control falls under police authority.

Munich Airport (a major hub for Lufthansa and southern Germany) resumed operations after halting them overnight. The suspension led to many flight cancellations and diversions to other German and Austrian cities, affecting thousands of passengers.

After the incident, the vessel reportedly turned east and reached a Russian port within days. The crew was said to be mostly Russian, while the ship's owner is based in one of the Baltic states. Of course, you can check out the latest incidents in chronological order here: