Drone sightings force hours-long shutdown at Eindhoven Airport

We just got the news that air traffic at Eindhoven Airport has been halted for several hours on Saturday evening after multiple drone sightings, Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed on X.

Operations resumed around 11 p.m. local time, roughly two hours after the first reports of disruption. Dutch defence minister Brekelmans said the military "took measures" but declined to share details for security reasons.

Eindhoven serves both as a civilian and as a military airport. The incident followed a separate drone intrusion on Friday, when the Dutch military used weapons against drones spotted above the Volkel air force base, about 40 kilometres from Eindhoven.

Ruben Brekelmans on X:

"Multiple drones have been spotted at Eindhoven Airport. Civilian and military air traffic has therefore been suspended. Defense's counter-drone resources are on standby to intervene. Police and KMar are also on site. Further investigation is ongoing and we will take action where necessary."

"Flight operations at Eindhoven Airport have just resumed. The Ministry of Defense has taken measures, but due to security reasons, it cannot yet share more information about the manner in which this was done. Disruption of air traffic with drones is unacceptable. So we are taking action against it."