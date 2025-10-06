Drone sighting causes temporary flight disruptions at Oslo Airport

HQ

Early Monday, Oslo's main airport faced short-lived disruptions after a pilot reported multiple drones near the approach path, prompting authorities to pause landings. Several flights were delayed or rerouted as police assessed the situation, though the sighting was not confirmed. We just got the news that airport operations quickly returned to normal, but the incident adds to a growing pattern of drone-related interruptions across European airports. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!