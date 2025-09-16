Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Drone neutralized flying over government buildings in Warsaw

Two Belarusian citizens were detained.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Russian drone violation of Poland has being making headlines these past few days. Now, Poland's security forces have neutralised a drone flying over restricted government buildings in Warsaw, with authorities detaining two foreign nationals suspected of involvement. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the operation, which comes amid a surge in airspace violations linked to Russia's war in Ukraine. "Just now, the State Protection Service neutralized a drone operating over government buildings (Parkowa) and the Belweder. Two Belarusian citizens were detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident." Of course, if you want to read his exact words, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Drone neutralized flying over government buildings in Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland, April 2018:Capital city of Poland. Belvedere palace (Belweder) used as president's office // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPolandRussiaUkraineBelarus


Loading next content