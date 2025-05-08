Drone attacks leave over 60,000 stranded at Russian airports

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that drone strikes on Russian territory on 6-7 May triggered widespread airport closures, disrupting over 350 flights and leaving more than 60,000 passengers stranded.
Major airports in Moscow, including Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, saw hundreds of cancellations and delays. In response, airlines consolidated schedules as authorities responded to both security threats and logistical challenges.