Drone attacks hit Port Sudan's naval base amid renewed clashes

HQ

The latest news on Sudan . Sudan's army has confirmed that its air defenses intercepted drones targeting Port Sudan's main naval base on Wednesday, marking a sharp escalation in the conflict's eastern front.

The attacks follow days of assaults that have damaged vital fuel depots and disrupted humanitarian aid routes in the city. Once a stable refuge since the 2023 civil war, Port Sudan now faces mounting pressure after army forces pushed the paramilitary RSF out of central regions earlier this year. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.