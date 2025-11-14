Drone and missile attack on Kyiv leaves at least 3 dead and 26 injured

HQ

Russian forces launched a major drone and missile attack on Kyiv early Friday, striking residential buildings and sparking explosions and fires, officials said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 3 dead and 26 injured.

The assault damaged high-rise apartments, a school, a medical facility, and administrative buildings across the city of about three million people. Debris and fires forced evacuations, with some residents sheltering in underground parking lots while emergency services contained the outbreaks.

Kyiv and region hit hard

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that around 30 residences were damaged and urged international partners to act quickly on measures discussed at the recent G7 meeting in Canada. He described the attack as evidence of the urgent need for increased defence support and pressure on Russia, including decisions on frozen assets.

The governor of the Kyiv region reported that drone and missile strikes also injured six people outside the capital, while additional fires erupted. Ukraine's air force confirmed that Russian drones and guided bombs targeted several other regions beyond Kyiv, highlighting the continuing threat to civilian areas.