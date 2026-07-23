I've been quite vocal about the state of comedy in film and television and how established giants seem to rely too heavily on their tried and true (and tired) formulas, ultimately serving up somewhat mediocre and immemorable projects. That being said, there's an immense divide between these established and almost engrossing films and TV series and the smaller-scale options with younger and less familiar faces at the helm. But perhaps this needs to change?

The last generation of comedy icons was built on more indie-like projects such as Superbad, American Pie, Scary Movie, and yet we don't often see these kinds of film and TV being made as frequently anymore. It's also why Driver's Ed felt like a bit of a breath of fresh air in my perspective, as what we have here is a largely unknown cast going on a daft, Superbad-like adventure, where the scale is shrunken yet the character development is massive. It's a film built on the backs of the connections between its four core characters, and simply put, the end result is a rather entertaining and hilarious romp through small-town America.

Essentially, the plot revolves around four high-schoolers who steal their driver's ed car so one of the passengers can visit his girlfriend several hours away and who just started university. He's in denial about the state of his relationship, as the other three passengers can see his relationship is on the rocks, but he's out to prove them wrong, kickstarting an adventure where the unqualified drivers travel a few hundred miles so a conclusion can be reached.

We're not talking about an over-the-top or ridiculous adventure, as rather we follow the group as they share insights about their life, grow as individuals, become closer acquainted, and otherwise experience a journey of character development. This is then accompanied by more wild moments, including escapes from a pursuing police officer, the challenge of running out of petrol, and also the difficulties of learning the laws of the road without a teacher on-hand. Again, the point is, we're not talking about a Fast and Furious-type adventure here. It's down-to-earth, it's honest, it's human and real, and this all shines through as you join the group for their coming-of-age experience.

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There are clear character archetypes in play here, including the cool lead of Sam Nivola's Jeremy, the popular counterpart in Sophie Telegadis' Evie, the chill stoner in Aidan Laprete's Yoshi, and the faultless valedictorian in Mohana Krishnan's Aparna. It's a rather familiar collection of archetypes, but I won't knock it because in practice it continues to work a treat and serve as a strong base to build a comedy film upon. There are also a few other supporting stars in Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tim Baltz, who play more caricatured and over-the-top adults that somewhat polarise the more normal children. It's from the latter that the eccentric comedy beats are built, which are less frequent and work well in tandem with more authentic humour from the youngsters.

So yes, for the most part we're talking about a Superbad-like comedy film where witty and smart insults, teenage stupidity, and quirky adults all combine to make for an entertaining adventure. It's not the best comedy film you will ever see, but it's well-paced and makes for an enjoyable 100 minutes of film, one where when the credits roll, you feel delighted by the time you shared and devoted to this young cast. It's a bit Breakfast Club in ways, Ferris Bueller in others, and you can sense the John Hughes inspiration in places, even with the modernised elements still being in effect, including the characters talking about which depression medication they are currently taking...

It's an undoubted modern comedy film, but it feels familiar in places, and ultimately what writer Thomas Moffett and director Bobby Farrelly has put together is an entertaining watch packed with plenty of laughs and giggles. It's a worthy watch for those looking for some evening entertainment.

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