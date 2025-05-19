Driverless cars could be on our streets in 2027

HQ

Driverless cars - as well as flying cars - seem a good indicator of when we're really in the future that a lot of people believed we'd be in by the time the 2000s rolled around. It seems that we might finally be at the stage where we could see cars driving themselves in the streets, at least in the UK.

The UK government before the current administration said that we'd have driverless cars on the roads by 2026, but now it seems that we'll instead see them in the second half of 2027. However, some companies are already trialling driverless cars using a system developed by AI company Wayve.

"We're ready to launch robotaxis in the UK as soon as the regulatory environment is ready for us," Andrew Macdonald, senior VP of mobility at Uber, told the BBC.

Some limited self-driving technology is already available, but a driver must be behind the wheel and responsible for the vehicle. It might be a while before the public is ready to accept a car without someone steering it, though, as right now it appears that public sentiment is very much against a vehicle doing the driving alone.

