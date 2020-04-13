Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Driverless car delivery from Nuro to start testing in California

Soon the meals on wheels will drive themselves to your door, with California set to see driverless deliveries in the near future.

They're only the second company to get one, but Nuro has been granted a permit from theDMV
to start testing independent driverless cars in selected parts of Santa Clara and San Mateo, and that includes on main roads.

This also means that some customers will now get free delivery in the Mountain View area, as Nuro tries to get their delivery service up and running with an eventual goal being to cover the entire State of California.

Permission for road testing with a backup driver has been in place since 2017, and other states are also running test programs.

In an ironic twist, the driverless delivery, which would be perfect for these coronavirus times, can't be setup and implemented until after the pandemic as it requires Nuro's workforce to be present at the company, working closely together to maintain and direct the cars.

COVID-19 or not - driverless delivery will be a thing in the future, and we are looking forward to it.

Driverless car delivery from Nuro to start testing in California


Loading next content