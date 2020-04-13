Driverless car delivery from Nuro to start testing in California

They're only the second company to get one, but Nuro has been granted a permit from theDMV

to start testing independent driverless cars in selected parts of Santa Clara and San Mateo, and that includes on main roads.

This also means that some customers will now get free delivery in the Mountain View area, as Nuro tries to get their delivery service up and running with an eventual goal being to cover the entire State of California.

Permission for road testing with a backup driver has been in place since 2017, and other states are also running test programs.

In an ironic twist, the driverless delivery, which would be perfect for these coronavirus times, can't be setup and implemented until after the pandemic as it requires Nuro's workforce to be present at the company, working closely together to maintain and direct the cars.

COVID-19 or not - driverless delivery will be a thing in the future, and we are looking forward to it.