Driver shouting "Allahu Akbar" ploughs into pedestrians in western France

A man has been arrested after driving his car into a crowd of pedestrians and cyclists on the French Atlantic island of Île d'Oléron on Wednesday morning, leaving at least ten people injured, four of them critically, authorities said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the attack took place around 8:45 a.m. local time between the towns of Dolus-d'Oléron and Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron, adding that the suspect (a 35-year-old French national) was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Suspect set fire to car and resisted arrest

Witnesses and officials said the man shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he was detained. According to La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Laraize, the suspect also set fire to his vehicle after the attack and was subdued with a stun gun during his arrest.

Authorities later discovered gas cylinders inside the partially burned car, French media reported.

Mayor Christophe Sueur of Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron said the man was known to police for "abnormal behavior" and alcohol-related incidents, but was not listed in France's database of potentially radicalized individuals.

The victims, aged between 22 and 67, were airlifted to the University Hospital of Poitiers. Police are investigating whether the driver was suffering from mental health issues, and the national anti-terrorism prosecutor has not yet taken over the case.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has asked the interior minister to visit the island, while President Emmanuel Macron is being kept informed of developments from Brazil, where he is attending the COP30 climate summit.