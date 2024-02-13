Drive to Survive trailer teases a drama-packed Season 6

February has been massive for Formula 1 fans already. Last week, several cars for the 2024 season were unveiled with more planned for this week (including Ferrari today, Mercedes-AMG and McLaren tomorrow, and Red Bull Racing on Thursday), next week sees preseason testing taking place in Sakhir, and the week after will feature the first race of the 2024 season held in Bahrain. But just in between all of that, there's also a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive to look forward to.

Set to arrive on Netflix on February 23, 2024, the season will follow the events of the admittedly uncompetitive 2023 season, where Max Verstappen and Red Bull pretty much dominated without fail. That doesn't mean there wasn't drama though, and the teaser trailer for the new season looks to assure you of that.

You can see the new trailer below, with a bigger and longer trailer no doubt planned for the coming days too.