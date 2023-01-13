Drive to Survive returns next month

HQ

Netflix's docuseries, Drive to Survive, has done wonders for expanding the global reach of Formula 1. The series takes the focus away from the track and gives it more of a lifestyle angle, focussing on the drivers and the team principals and what goes on behind the scenes. Needless, to say - despite its conflicting dramatic nature - the series has become almost a crucial watch for F1 fans.

With the 2023 F1 season set to return in March when the Bahrain Grand Prix happens between the third and fifth, Netflix has announced when Drive to Survive Season 5 will arrive, with the series coming around a week before the season kicks off. It'll debut on the streamer on February 24, and ahead of the show returning, a short teaser trailer has been released as well.

To add to this, Netflix has announced three new docuseries using a similar style to Drive to Survive. Following up to the PGA, Tennis, and Invictus Games additions, the future will also bring series based on The Tour de France, the Six Nations Rugby tournament, and the FIFA World Cup.

Will you be jumping into Drive to Survive when it makes its annual comeback?