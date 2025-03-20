Drive to conquer the West with Wild West Pioneers

Polish studio EmpireCraft Studios and German publisher EmpireCraft Studios are taking on the big adventure with a new city builder coming in early access later this year. What's curious in this case is that it's set in the 19th century Wild West. Toplitz Productions. Wild West Pioneers will take on the entrepreneurial spirit of the settlers in a title that aims to combine the most beloved classic elements of the genre with modern mechanics.

You'll have to scout the land to choose the best place to start building, keep some control over new settlers as they arrive, and maintain a steady flow of resources to grow your population from a small outpost to a truly vibrant and lively city. Wild animals, environmental disasters and outlaws are just some of the dangers lurking in the background of your grand project.

"We are very happy to be working with EmpireCraft Studios on Wild West Pioneers," says Matthias Wünsche, CEO of Toplitz Productions. "They have embraced our core philosophy of creating 'Games with Heart and Soul', bringing a thoughtful and well-crafted approach to the city-building genre. Their vision strikes a precise balance between modern design and the classic appeal of strategic settlement building. We look forward to seeing players shape their own communities and experience life on the American frontier."

Wild West Pioneers will be available in Early Access on PC later this year, but you can add it to your wishlist on Steam now. Check out the trailer, main art and some screenshots below.