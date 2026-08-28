Drive recklessly with dinosaurs running around in Stuntman: Hollywood

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There probably aren't many people who remember the Stuntman series, which has been off the radar for about two decades. But next year, it's making a comeback in Stuntman: Hollywood thanks to Saber Interactive and a partnership with Universal. The latter makes it possible to use licenses such as K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, the Time Machine from Back to the Future, and several cars from Fast & Furious - and apparently even Jurassic World.

We're now getting a sneak peek at the latter from Gamescom in a new trailer that showcases the combination of racing and dinosaurs, all while the cameras are rolling. The press release states:

"Experience high-stakes action inspired by the world of Jurassic World. Navigate massive set pieces, dangerous terrain, and unpredictable obstacles while keeping the cameras rolling."

Check out the Stuntman: Hollywood trailer below.