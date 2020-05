Drift 21 is a new drift-focused racer set in Japan's famous EBISU circuits, and it's heading to Steam Early Access on PC on May 7, when it'll cost $24.99/£22.49/€24.99.

505 Games is publishing developer ECC Games' corner-tastic racing game, which features licensed cars, performance tuning, and drift tracks from around the world realised in the what they're calling "stunning detail". Check out the trailer below and see for yourself.