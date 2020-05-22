Cookies

Drift 21

Drift 21 gets new track in first early access update

The drift-focused racing game just got a fourth track as well as some quality of life improvements.

Drift 21 is a new racer that landed on PC via Steam Early Access earlier this month, but today the game is getting its first content update, and it includes a new track for players to rip around.

As the name of the game oh-so-subtly implies, drifting is the major focus here, and that means tearing around Japan's legendary Ebisu circuits. A new one, the Ebisu North track, lands alongside a number of gameplay tweaks as part of the game's first early access update. Check out the new trailer below, the changelog notes are here, and stay tuned for more on the title here on Gamereactor soon.

