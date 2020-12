You're watching Advertisements

A new multiplayer mode has been to Drift 21. Up to six players can join in on the fun and drift around course to try and rack up the most points possible in a set time limit. This is only the very first iteration of the multiplayer and more tweaks and additions should be expect to come in the near future.

A press release we received details that within the new multiplayer mode, players will have access to the following commands:



Voting or forcing a map change



Voting or forcing the removal of a player



Displaying and pinning messages



Resetting player's position



Turning collision on or off



Hiding messages from individual/all players



