Drew Barrymore would love to see her Scream character return

Drew Barrymore, who played Casey Becker in the original Scream (1996) film, thinks her character could make a return to the franchise.

Following the return of Hayden Panettierre's Kirby Reed from Scream 4 in the franchise's latest instalment, Scream 6, Barrymore's friend Ross Matthews questioned her on her talk show (thanks, GamesRadar) as to whether Casey could have a similar revival.

Matthews said: "I asked you if maybe your character, maybe, survived, you know, doctors can do amazing things!

"And you said, maybe there's a chance she did survive. So, does this make you want to bring her back for Scream VII?"

Barrymore replied: "It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her.

"Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay.

"With good writing, you can make anything happen. I'm so glad that this franchise is still such a viable commodity."

In any case, if Barrymore is to reprise the role of Casey Becker, the writers are sure to have their work cut out for them figuring out how.