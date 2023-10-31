Dress up as a Tarnished in official, overpriced Elden Ring clothing!

HQ

When I was a kid, posters, lunch boxes, sweets and trading cards were the merchandise of choice, but times are changing! Today, of course, it's T-shirts for ridiculous prices. Now the fashion designer ARK/8 has responded to this crying need for luxury clothing with a gaming theme by launching an official Elden Ring collection called The Lands Between Collection.

This is how they modestly describe the collection:

"In a world where gaming, music, sci-fi, and pop culture as a whole reign supreme, we are striving to capture the essence of our passions and express our love for them to the outside world. With every drop, ARK/8 aims to create collections that embody all the things we love, becoming a gateway to infinite worlds. With a touch of introspection, our ethos and mission reminds us that while our lives on Earth may be finite, our thoughts and imprints will transcend time, making us infinite as individuals."

Check out some of the pieces below, and why not pop in here and spend your weekly money on a cool bomber jacket with the Lands Between map printed on the fabric? Mäki takes two, as usual.