Dredge's eldritch horrors are coming to Two Point County in new Museum crossover

The Two Point County area is a place of unlimited potential and creativity, so much so that quirky crossovers actually feel rather natural and expected. To this end, Two Point Museum has expanded with a new crossover with Dredge. Available now as part of a free update, this comes as a portion of the Digiverse initiative that will enable even more unique crossovers in good time.

As for what the Dredge inclusion offers, it mostly spans a new expedition map that is available once players reach Memento Mile. There will be new points of interest, exhibits, decorations, and more to find by venturing deep into this rift that has popped up and opens the way for your intrepid explorers to visit a world of eldritch horrors.

The press releases explains: "Explore three remote POIs across The Grey Isles, haul in ten new catches, unlock new aquarium décor, and kit out your team with fresh staff outfits. But watch the waters - daytime fishing is fine, nighttime is... unwise. Oh, and don't look too closely at the Aberration Fish..."

Dredge isn't the only Digiverse inclusion either, as Meat Wizard is also joining the simulation game and offering its own rift that features four POIs, additional exhibits, new decor, and an interactive display. The description for this inclusion adds: "Four POIs await, brimming with retro exhibits, quirky décor, and interactive displays that are equal parts magical and questionable in design. Players can hire Experts to craft Power-Ups. These special items are crafted in the workshop and provide powerful bonuses when placed around your museum, meaning bigger, better, and bolder ways to impress your guests and of course, boost donations."

Again, the Digiverse update is available now on all platforms and as a free update at that meaning anyone who owns/plays the game can check it out.