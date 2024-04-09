Dredge is being turned into a movie

HQ

Magnus is far from the only one that thinks the concept of Dredge is really cool, so today's announcement is very exciting.

The developers at Black Salt Games reveal in a press release that they are teaming up with the production company Story Kitchen to make a live-action movie out of Dredge. We're told to think of it like "The Sixth Sense on the water. A grounded atmospheric cosmic horror blend of HP Lovecraft and Ernest Hemingway." Definitely not a bad pitch. That's unfortunately the only noteworthy information we get today, as no release window or anything like that has been shared, so only time will tell if it'll see the light of day or be dragged down to the depths by tentacles without a word.