Dredge is a million seller

It is not an easy task for a game to become a million seller, more so for indie titles with a smaller marketing budget. But this hasn't stopped Black Salt Games' Dredge from achieving the feat, and quite quickly at that.

Because following Dredge making its debut on March 30, 2023, the developer has now announced that the title has raked in over one million downloads.

With plans to expand the game with additional DLC, no doubt we'll see the number of downloads continue to skyrocket, as fans flock to the game and try their hand at being a tugboat captain navigating a sea full of eldritch horrors.