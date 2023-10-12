Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dredge

Dredge is a million seller

Black Salt Games' indie gem is off to a fantastic start.

HQ

It is not an easy task for a game to become a million seller, more so for indie titles with a smaller marketing budget. But this hasn't stopped Black Salt Games' Dredge from achieving the feat, and quite quickly at that.

Because following Dredge making its debut on March 30, 2023, the developer has now announced that the title has raked in over one million downloads.

With plans to expand the game with additional DLC, no doubt we'll see the number of downloads continue to skyrocket, as fans flock to the game and try their hand at being a tugboat captain navigating a sea full of eldritch horrors.

