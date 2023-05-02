Dredge DLC roadmap revealed

HQ

A month after we took to the seas in search of finding the eldritch horrors hidden within, Black Salt Games have given us a look at the content roadmap for Dredge, letting us know what's coming to the game in the remainder of the year.

According to a new post put out on the PlayStation Blog by Black Salt Games, Dredge wil be getting two free updates in Q2 of this year, which will add map markers, wildlife, and a photo mode.

Q3 will bring about another free update which will let you paint your boat, and towards the end of the year in Q4 we'll get some paid DLC content. That paid content so far remains a mystery, but we'll likely hear more about it as the year rolls on.

Have you checked out Dredge yet?