Dredge delays Iron Rig DLC to 2024

Dredge will not be getting the Iron Rig DLC by the end of this year, as confirmed by the developers. Instead, it's being pushed back to next year.

This is going to be saddening for a lot of fans of Dredge, but there is some good news. As the developers outlined over on Steam, they are incredibly sorry for the delay. They wrote the following:

"A few months ago, we were thrilled to share with you our release plans for the first DLC for DREDGE, 'The Iron Rig.' Originally, we planned to spend a few months crafting this exciting addition and release it in Q4 this year. However, as we progressed, we were faced with the reality that, given the time of the year, we'd need more lead time to coordinate our marketing and make the launch as exciting as it could be."

"We were genuinely disheartened because we knew had made a commitment to all our dedicated players, but we firmly believed there was only one path forward and that was to delay 'The Iron Rig' until next year while still delivering an exciting DLC to our players in 2023."

So, there is new content on the way, even if it's not going to be as sizeable as the Iron Rig expansion. It is disappointing that we won't get the Iron Rig until next year, but hopefully Black Salt Games can cook up something to make the wait to 2024 not seem as long.