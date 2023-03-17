DreamWorks' latest animated film, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken comes to cinemas this summer

DreamWorks Animation has been on a bit of a roll as of late. Ever since it upped its animation game with The Bad Guys, the company has followed up with the really impressive Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and as for what it has planned next, this summer will bring a film that combines teenage troubles with ancestral sea monsters.

Known as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, this film sees Lana Condor voicing the titular character who is navigating the complications of being both a teenager in high school and a descendent of the royal family of legendary sea krakens.

With Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, and Jane Fonda all starring, this film seems to have a very colourful animation palette, and with it coming on June 30, 2023, we now also have a trailer to gawk at, which you can find below.

Will you be checking out Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken this summer?