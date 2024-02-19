Dreamworks founder: "AI will replace 90% of all animators within three years"

HQ

Many people believe that we are currently in a technological shift greater than the internet boom of the late 90s/early 00s, but at present it is almost too early for anything but pure speculation. How the future will play out with the rise of AI, we can only guess at the moment, and one of those who indulged in such speculation is the founder of Dreamworks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, who gave his two cents in a new interview on Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Jeffry Katzenberg said: "I don't know of an industry that will be more impacted than any aspect of media, entertainment, and creation [...] If you look at how media has been impacted in the last 10 years by the introduction of digital technology, what will happen in the next 10 years will be 10x as great, literally [...] And I think AI as a creative tool, think of that as a new paintbrush or a new camera, has so much opportunity around it ."

In response to how big the impact will be, in numbers, Katzenberg replied:

"In the good old days it took 500 artists five years to make a world class animated movie [...] I don't think it will take 10% of that three years out from now."

How this would stand against the SAG-AFTRA agreement from last fall, which, among other things, intended to protect film workers against AI use, is unclear. We can only hope that the future will not be exactly as bleak as Katzenberg predicts...