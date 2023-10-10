Dreamworks fires staff after latest film flops

HQ

The studio that gave us Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon is having to lay off staff. This is after their latest film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, flopped and now 70 employees are being forced to leave their jobs at Dreamworks, partly as a result. This represents about four per cent of their total workforce and a spokesperson for the company had this to say about the sad news:

"DreamWorks Animation reduced its workforce by approximately 70 positions. Roles affected were across corporate functions, feature, television and technology departments as part of an overall cost-reduction."

However, Ruby's failure is not the only reason for the decision to cut staff. Other reasons cited include the Hollywood strike and increased production costs, and it is hoped that the new film Trolls Band Together will reverse the trend.

